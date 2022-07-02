People attending a franchising seminar. Armando Bartolome

We all know that starting a business can be daunting. If you want to lessen the difficulties, then consider choosing a franchise business instead.

But before you choose a franchise business, consider the following:

1. Market Demand.

You should not put your hard-earned money into any business without checking if its products and services have wide market demand. If you plan to franchise an overseas brand, remember that what could be well-received abroad may not be the same here. Therefore, never start any business without doing your research.

2. Reputation

Not all businesses that offer franchises are credible enough to invest in. A company may offer a seemingly good package, but it may still be the right business. Do some research and check the industry. Look at the support the franchisor provides to existing franchisees, and see how consumers receive the products and services.

3. Resources

Start small, dream big. Most aspiring entrepreneurs want to hit it big in a short period. But that is the wrong mindset. It is best to work around your existing resources instead of getting a loan. A considerable part of the investment in the operation of the business is paid to the franchisor, licensing, equipment, and training. Check what is included in the franchise fee. Determine how long it will take for you to get your ROI (Return Of Investment).

4. Uniqueness and Competition

It is best to choose a franchise business that you know has built its name in the market. However, you must also consider the location where you intend to set up. If it is already a famous brand, there are likely others ahead of you in that area or other businesses offering the same products and services. You have an edge however, f your franchise business provides a unique experience.

5. Support

It is wise to talk to existing franchisees regarding their experience with the business about how much support the franchisor provides. A franchisee's success also depends on the support the franchisor provides. This includes training employees and offering help should problems arise.

6. Limitations and Restrictions

Being in a franchise means following everything the franchisor asks, as written in the contract. As a potential franchisee, you should know the guidelines, policies, and standards to follow—the logo, color, store design, product offerings, prices, and operating hours.

Questions to ask a Franchisor

You can check online to know which franchise business can interest you. There is quite a long list. Before deciding on a franchise, ask existing franchisees the following:

What made you choose this franchise business?

How long has the business been going?

How much support does the franchisor offer?

How are sales for the past three months?

Are your supplies enough to serve customers all the time?

How difficult is it to train employees?

How long did it take you to get your ROI?

You may think that finally, you are your boss. However, since this is a franchise business, the franchisor has the upper hand. You cannot make any changes without the franchisor knowing it. If you are not comfortable with such a setup, then having a franchise business may not be for you.

