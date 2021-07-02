Businesses less optimistic in 2nd quarter, BSP survey shows

MANILA - Businesses are a little bit more pessimistic in the second quarter, when a spike in COVID-19 cases forced a return to tighter quarantine conditions, the Business Expectations Survey released Friday showed.

The latest results showed optimism amongst entrepreneurs weakened due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the reimposition of stricter quarantines, and elevated inflation due to supply problems, particularly with food items, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.

“The decline in optimism is generally prevalent across all areas, sectors and trading groups for all periods,” BSP Department of Economic Statistics Senior Director Redentor Paolo Alegre said in a briefing.

Construction, however, was more optimistic as contractors remained confident in the government’s promise to resume its ramped up infrastructure spending under the Build Build Build program, data showed.

Businesses expect to hire more people in the third quarter of the year, and over the next 12 months, with an eye on capitalizing on any improvements in the economy moving forward, the respondents said.

Consumers, on the other hand, were a bit more optimistic, particularly for their prospects in the third quarter. They are expecting more jobs and permanent employment, and additional or higher income.

The COVID-19 vaccination program is moving forward, and the quarantine restrictions are being eased, but the continuation of government programs and mitigation measures will be tricky after lawmakers failed to extend the validity of Bayanihan 2, with the Bayanihan 3 measures still stuck in legislation.

Bayanihan 2, which expired on June 30, 2021, funded free rides at the EDSA Bus Carousel through a service contracting program under the DOTR and LTFRB.

The second quarter Business Expectation Survey was conducted on April 7 to May 27 with the participation of 1,513 firms nationwide.

RELATED VIDEO: