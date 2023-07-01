Business Mentor: A look at food startup Cold Treats

Cold Treats started as a dream of three colleagues. Handout

McKenneth Macul was 26 years old when he thought of an idea. He wanted to build a food business that serves something refreshing and cooling. Despite having savings of just P50,000 from his employment as a property consultant in one of the top companies, he pursued this dream.

He came up with the name Cold Treats as he saw his business serving many refreshment drinks. He focused on identifying a unique selling proposition, which led him to choose and promote the Philippine mango variety.

He had a gut feeling about going and checking out Intramuros Manila. After all, what can be a better way than to position in the world-famous Walled City?

Every afternoon he would survey and check out which areas had the most foot traffic. He also considered the students from nearby schools, offices, and local and foreign tourists. He found out that Real Street Casa Manila was the most visited area, and was popular on Instagram. He also checked and verified the other social media platforms. He discovered Casa Manila Museum as one of the most visited.



A breakthrough came when The Intramuros Administration released the vacant spaces. Kenneth took his chance by making a bid, trying to figure out where to get the money. He invited two of his team leaders from the company, Toffer de Guzman and Robert Kevin Balugay, to invest. Together they evaluated the concept and the location, and the partnership was signed and sealed.

In the 1st month of operation, the partners were experimenting with their Mango Shake, Mango Graham Shake, Cheesecake Mango Shake, Ube with Mango Shake, Avocado Shake, blueberries, and Iced Coffee with different flavors.

The partners would even go early morning to the public market and select the best type of mangos. They made sure to always listen to what their customers would suggest. They also added some snacks to complement the drinks. The customers all came from different sectors as well as foreign tourists. What was convenient was the patio where the cafe's customers and other tenants may sit and enjoy.

The location is strategic along Real Street next to the San Augustin Church. Less than a year later, the group opened another branch to serve the nearby universities.

They have received numerous queries for a franchise, but the group is focused on strengthening its business. Strategic locations are identified, including the final criteria for accepting franchisees.

If there’s a will, there’s a way, as the saying goes. McKenneth was persistent. He gained the trust of his partners and is now highlighting the country's pride, our very own mango variety.------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Armando Bartolome

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.gmb.ph

