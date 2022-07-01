Marcos's inaugural address draws mixed reactions from various groups

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers his inaugural address as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The inaugural address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, where he promised not to give excuses and to complete pending projects, drew mixed reactions from various business communities.

The Philippines 17th president delivered his inaugural speech on June 30.

One businessman called it the best speech, while a party-list group slammed it, saying the speech has no effect on the poor.

At the virtual "Pandesal Forum," GoNegosyo founder and former Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said he was very impressed with Marcos' address.

"It was one of the best speeches I ever heard. It definitely comes from his heart," said Concepcion whose father Jose was a political detainee during the martial law years.

"Every Filipino is looking for a better life and I think his speech yesterday showed that is his goal to give a better life to all Filipinos," he added.

Meanwhile, political analyst Ramon Casiple said Marcos Jr's speech was more forward-looking with the intent of telling the public that he was different from his father, whose regime spanned 20 years.

"My impression of the speech yesterday was that it was already forward looking, was trying to set the trend of basically judging him as his own, not as the son of the father. That's an important point to make," said Casiple.

But for the partylist group Anakpawis, the speech was “useless to poor sectors.”

It is lacking key points on agrarian reforms, wages, contractualization, housing and human rights, the group said.

"Ang speech ni Marcos Jr, ay detached sa ordinaryong Pilipino. Namili lang ito ng mga topic na tatalakayin at hindi tinumbok ang mga pundamental na isyu ng mga mahihirap na 'lupa, sahod, trabaho, paninirahan at karapatan," Anakpawis President Ariel Casilao said in a statement.

In Marcos over 25-minute speech, he discussed climate change, overseas Filipinos, food security, energy and the Build, Build, Build program, among others.

