MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. should prioritize addressing inflation and recovering losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lawmaker said Friday.

Losses from lockdowns and the supposed national growth for 2020 and 2021 are estimated at some P6.2 trillion, said economist and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda

"Panindigan lang yung isang sinabi niya (Marcos), na yung P6.2 trillion na nawala sa 'tin dahil sa COVID bawiin niya in the next 18 months. Because he himself has said it, although people did not give it too much ano [attention]," he told ANC's Headstart.

(He has to fulfill what he said, that in the next 18 months he will recover the P6.2 trillion that we lost due to COVID.)

"If you put a number to it, it’s roughly P6.3 trillion na nawala satin (that we lost) in nominal terms due to the pandemic."

Marcos said in his inaugural address on Thursday, "We do not look back but ahead; up the road that we must take to a place better than the one we lost in the pandemic: gains made and lost; opportunities missed; well-laid plans superseded by the pandemic."

"Indeed, ours was the fastest-growing economy in ASEAN by ways now outdated. We shall be again by radical change in a way the world must now work to recover what we have lost in the fire. And move on from there," he added.

The President should prioritize addressing inflation, Salceda said.

"Kitang-kita naman natin naghahanap agad ng budget para makapagbigay ng ayuda," he said.

(We can clearly see he's looking for budget for assistance.)

The P20 per kilo price of rice that Marcos said he wanted to achieve was a "grand ambition," Salceda added.

"You need to take this as an articulation of a grand national ambition to make the Philippines food secure and essentially competitive. You should not focus too much on, 'Is P20 doable,'" he said.

The lawmaker also said the Marcos administration could continue the "Build, Build, Build" projects of the Duterte administration through tax collection efficiency, non-regressive taxes, private-partnership program, foreign direct investments, privatization, and retaining infrastructure "close to 5.4 percent" of the gross domestic product.