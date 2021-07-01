Valenzuela to relocate workers of suspended factory linked to unfair labor practices

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The Valenzuela City government will relocate to other companies some 15 to 20 workers of a factory that was recently suspended for labor violations, its mayor said Thursday.

The local government has already found another factory where Russel Mañoza and his cousin could work after they were subjected to unfair labor practices at Nexgreen Enterprise, according to Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

Mañoza's case became viral online after he received 2 days' worth of wages amounting to P1,056 in 5- and 10-centavo coins.

"Mamayang hapon pinalikom ko rin ang 15 hanggang 20 empleyado, kakausapin ko nang personal. Ang una na nating gagawin is to give food packs para mabigyan sila ng pagkain sa hapag," Gatchalian said.

(I will meet with the 15 to 20 workers later to personally talk to them. First, we will give them food packs so they have something to eat.)

"Pero di kami mahihirapan ma-relocate sila ng bagong trabaho. Marami namang pabrika dito na maaayos. Marami ring lumapit kung may maitutulong sila."

(But it won't be hard to find new jobs for them. There are many decent factories here. Many have also approached us and asked to help.)

The labor department, meanwhile, will issue a compliance order to the factory once it receives the report of its inspector, said Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

"Discriminatory. Bakit 'yun lang empleyadong 'yun ang binayaran niya ng coins?" he said.

(It's discriminatory. Why did he pay only that employee with coins?)

An employer's non-remittance of benefits, such as SSS, is also a criminal offense, Bello said.

"Umamin siya sa unfair labor practice kahapon. Kung gusto ni Russel ipagpatuloy ang pagdemanda, tutulungan namin," Gatchalian added.

(The owner admitted to unfair labor practice yesterday. If Russel wants to pursue charges, we will help him file it.)