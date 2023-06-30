Cebu Pacific receives new A320neo plane, says fleet expanding

Cebu Pacific receives a new Airbus A320neo. Handout

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific said it is adding to its fleet of aircraft with the delivery of a new Airbus A320neo.

The new plane comes as the airline faces complaints over flight delays and cancellations that have led to calls to suspend its franchise.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said the A320neo flew on sustainable aviation fuel from Tianjin in China to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

The A320neo, which consumes 20 percent less fuel, was acquired through a 12-year leasing agreement.

“This aircraft delivery...demonstrates our commitment to providing safe, convenient, and reliable travel for our customers, while building a greener and more sustainable future,” said the company's Chief Strategy Officer Alex Reyes.

The company said it is accepting 15 aircraft deliveries for 2023. This includes 10 brand new Airbus NEO aircraft, to support its transition to a more fuel-efficient, all-NEO fleet by 2028. The airline is also receiving five additional aircraft via long-term lease.

The A320neo has 188 seats made by seat manufacturer Recaro, which makes them more comfortable for passengers with their "slim and ergonomic design," according to Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific posted a P1.1 billion profit in the first quarter after enduring heavy losses during the pandemic.

