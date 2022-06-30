BSP Assistant Governor Amenah Pangandaman. Photo: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

MANILA - Incumbent Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assistant Governor Amenah Pangandaman will head the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) under the administration of President-elect Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Pangandaman is also currently the Chief of Staff to the BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, Executive Offices Coordinator and Concurrency Head of the Strategic Communication and Advocacy office. She joined the BSP in 2019.

Pangandaman said she would support Marcos' administration to bring forth inclusive economic recovery and in achieving the goal of making the Philippines an upper-middle-income country.

The new administration faces economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the country's ballooning debt and elevated inflation.

“The pandemic was a challenge like no other in the way it stretched our resources and set us back on our goals as a nation. My team and I vow to work with the rest of the economic team and continue the policies and reforms that we have long fought for,” Pangandaman said.

Prior to her stint at the central bank, Pangandaman was previously a DBM undersecretary during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. She managed the Department Liaison Office and the Budget Technical Bureau.

“As Budget and Management Secretary, I will do my utmost to live up to the trust placed in me by the President-elect and craft responsive budget and management policies that will support our rebuilding efforts from the pandemic,” Pangandaman said.

Before that, she served as the chief of staff to former Senate Senate Edgardo Angara and to Committee of Finance Chairperson Senator Loren Legarda.

Pangandaman holds a degree in Economics from the Far Eastern University and a master's degree in Development Economics from the University of the Philippines.

According to the BSP, she is currently pursuing an Executive Master of Public Administration from the London School of Economics.

Incumbent BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, who will become Marcos' Finance secretary considered Pangandaman as a partner in serving the Filipino people.

“I look forward to working with incoming DBM Secretary Mina Pangandaman in further uplifting the lives of Filipinos under the new administration’s economic team,” Diokno said.

RELATED VIDEO: