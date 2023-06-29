Zubiri denies tampering with Maharlika, says bill was 'subject to style'

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri signed the enrolled bill during a working visit at the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC. Courtesy of Senate President Migz Zubiri

MANILA -- Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Thursday denied "tampering" with the Maharlika bill after he was accused of signing a version allegedly different from the one approved by Congress.

"There’s no such thing as tampering... We just reflected the true intention of the provision as reflected on the transcript of records," Zubiri said in a press briefing.

Zubiri signed the final version Maharlika bill in Washington, DC last week, or weeks after both houses of Congress approved it on final reading.

The bill was not immediately sent to Malacañang after lawmakers found out that it had 2 provisions on the prescriptive period for crimes.

Zubiri said this was an "honest oversight by the secretariat and the staff of Sen. [Mark] Villar.”

The version he signed in Washington already carried the "correct" prescriptive period based on the transcript of proceedings.

"There was no malice or ill intent to tamper or amend the measure, as long as it is not an enrolled bill, it is subject to style that gives the secretariat the power to look up or adjust the commas, periods, wordings, sometimes we don’t give the legal language," Zubiri explained.

Among those who questioned the process were Sen. Koko Pimentel, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, and the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives.

But Zubiri, citing precedents, said it was the "usual process that we go through" and it was not "tantamount to falsification."

"Dumaan nang tamang proseso," he said.

Zubiri said the bill is already "on the way" to the House of Representatives before it gets transmitted to Malacañang for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s approval.