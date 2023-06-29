PH books $124-M in net outflows of 'hot money' in May

MANILA - The Philippines booked $124 million in net outflows of foreign portfolio investments in May, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Thursday.



The BSP said transactions on foreign investments registered through authorized agent banks (AABs) showed gross outflows of $969 million and gross inflows of $845 million.

Sometimes called "hot money" because of the ease with which they can enter and exit an economy, majority of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities while the remaining were in Peso government securities and in other instruments.

The top 5 investor countries for the month were the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Luxembourg and Hong Kong with a combined share of 86.6 percent, the central bank added.

"Year-to-date transactions for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through AABs, yielded net outflows of $805 million which is a reversal of the $1.1 billion net inflows noted for the same period last year."