Manila Water unit signs P1.53-B loan with BPI for Clark Water projects

MANILA — Manila Water Company Inc said on Thursday its subsidiary Clark Water Corp signed a loan with the Bank of the Philippine Islands to partially finance its projects, among others.

Clark Water Corp, a subsidiary of Manila Water through the Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc, inked a P1.53-billion 10-year loan facility with BPI, Manila Water said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"The proceeds of the loan will be used to partially finance Clark Water's projects and pay its service concession obligations," it said.

The Enrique Razon-led firm in February said it plans to spend P833 million for projects slated for implementation in 2023.

