MANILA - The Philippine peso settled at P55.06 to the dollar at the end of Wednesday’s trading, according to the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

This was the weakest that the peso has been in more than 16 years.

Since the start of the year, the peso has been losing ground versus the greenback. It started the year at P50.99 to the dollar.

Incoming Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla on Tuesday downplayed the depreciation of the peso saying this was caused by the strengthening of the US dollar.

“This is mainly due to the fact that the US monetary authority (the FED) has hiked its policy rate by 150 basis points (1.5 percent),” Medalla said.

He also said remittances from overseas Filipinos, exports, and income from BPOs will eventually help support the local currency.

Medalla also said the BSP would “participate in the market to address excessive short-term volatility.”

More details to follow.