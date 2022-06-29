Marcos gets banking veteran Wick Veloso to head GSIS

MANILA - Veteran banking executive Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso has been chosen to head the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) under the incoming administration, the camp of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.' said on Wednesday.

Veloso was the first Filipino CEO for HSBC Philippines, where he worked for 23 years starting in 1994.

In 2018, he replaced Reynaldo Maclang as president of the Philippine National Bank (PNB).

With three decades of experience in banking and capital markets sectors, Veloso also became the President of the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP).

Rolando Macasaet is the incumbent president and general manager of the GSIS, the social insurance institution for government workers.

More details to follow.

