GCash 'fully restored', failed transactions to be processed within 48 hours

MANILA - Mobile wallet GCash on Tuesday said all failed transactions during the period of service interruption on June 28 would be processed within 48 hours.

In a statement, the platform said it is now "fully restored."

"We would like to inform our customers that GCash is now back online, after a few hours of being temporarily unavailable yesterday, June 28, 2021," the platform said in a statement.

"We would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience that the service interruption may have caused. Rest assured that your funds are safe with us. Meanwhile, all failed transactions will be processed within 48 hours," it added.

GCash on Monday said the mobile wallet and its services were unavailable but it did not give an explanation about the service interruption.

It advised users to restart their phones before using the app again.

The e-wallet platform offers services such as bills payments, money transfers, insurance and savings.

