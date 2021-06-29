Disney delays test cruise over inconsistent COVID-19 results

People watch the 'float out' of the newly built cruise ship "Disney Dream" as it leaves the covered building dock at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg October 30, 2010. The 340-meter long cruiseliner has cabins for about 4,000 passengers. According to the shipyard, the Disney Dream, built for Disney Cruise Line is the largest cruiseliner ever built in Germany and one of the largest cruiseliners in the world. Christian Charisius, Reuters/File Photo

Walt Disney Co postponed its first test cruise since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic after COVID-19 tests provided inconsistent results for five crew members, the company said on Monday.

Several cruise lines have planned to resume voyages from the United States after many months. Last weekend, Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Edge became the first vessel from a major operator to sail from a US port.

The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail on Tuesday. A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said routine COVID-19 testing came back with positive results for 5 of nearly 600 crew members.

All of the 5 were asymptomatic, had been vaccinated and had tested negative "several times before," the spokesperson said. They were tested the day after the positive result, by the same lab, and found to be negative, the spokesperson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention treats the results as positive, which prompted the cancellation of the test cruise, Disney said. The company did not say when a new sailing would be scheduled.

Royal Caribbean executive Michael Bayley last week said two unvaccinated teenagers had tested positive on its Adventure of the Seas ship, adding that 92 percent of guests were fully vaccinated.

