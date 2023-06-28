SM Investments eyes ramping up clean energy capacity

A Philippine Geothermal Production Company Inc facility. Handout

MANILA — SM Investment Corp said its subsidiary Philippine Geothermal Production Company Inc (PGPC) eyes boosting its investments in renewable energy to increase steam capacity.

In a statement, SM said PGPC aims to increase its steam production by 300 MW of baseload of renewable energy through its new exploration projects.

The new projects are in Northern Luzon (Kalinga, Daklan and Cagayan) and Southern Luzon (Mount Labo and Malinao) which would increase its geothermal capacity to an estimated total of 600MW, the Sy-led group said.

SM said the projects would form part of PGPC's annual investment of about P3 billion per year.

“SM is committed towards harnessing clean energy by increasing its capacity to provide steam. The Philippines’ location within the ‘Ring of Fire’ provides a huge opportunity for a low-carbon source of power," said Frederic C. DyBuncio, President and CEO of SM Investments.

"This is proven by PGPC’s half a century of reliable and consistent production of steam converted into renewable baseload electricity for its communities."

As of March 2023, the group said the Mak-Ban and Tiwi steam fields have contributed to at least 57.5 billion kg in reducing carbon dioxide emissions since the start of their commercial operations, equivalent to 188,803 hectares of trees.

RELATED VIDEO