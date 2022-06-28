Trained local technicians install solar panels in a remote village in Sarangani province under global lighting firm Signify's Project Lighteracy. Handout/File

MANILA - The installation of solar power systems in households is the "easiest" way to address the energy needs of consumers, a renawable energy company said Tuesday, amid talks to fire up the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.

Activating the BNPP to augment supply could pose problems, WeGen president and CEO Charlie Ayco said in a forum. Besides the cost of reactivating the plant, the supply of uranium should be considered, Ayco said.

”Kung meron kang nuclear plant ang assumption mo diyan ay meron kang ma-import na uranium. Sa gulo ngayon sa buong mundo may giyera na sa Ukraine sigurado ba tayo na mayroon tayong makuhang uranium?” Ayco said.

(If you have nuclear plant the assumption there is that you have sources of uranium. But with what's happening globally, there is a war in Ukraine, are we sure that we can get uranium?)

”The easiest na approach ngayon is pabayaan natin bigyan natin ng pagkakataon yung mga tao na sila mismo mag-install ng solar, suportahan natin,” he added.

(The easiest approach is to let the people install solar (power), we should support that)

The government should also consider the time spent rehabilitating the Bataan nuclear plant, he added.

Supply from the Malampaya gas field, which supports 20 percent of the country's electricity requirements, could be depleted in a few years

”Gaano kabilis magawa iyan? Hindi na ako mag-argue doon sa safety ang sa akin na lang kung mawala yung Malampaya in 5 years time dapat meron na tayong plano ngayon kung anung kapalit natin niyan,” Ayco said.

(How fast can they activate it? I won't even argue on safety. My point is if Malampaya is depleted in 5 years' time we should have a backup plan. What could replace that?)

Households in the country should be allowed to produced their own power to decentralize energy production, Ayco said.

He also said at least P50,000 is needed per household to install their own solar panels at home, and the energy harnessed from these can be sold back to a power grid.

