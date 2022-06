Nick Ojok (R) collects food from Kingston Food Bank in Everyman Church in Kingston, London, Britain, 08 March 2022. Vickie Flores, EPA-EFE/File

ELMAU CASTLE, GERMANY - G7 leaders will pledge about $5 billion Tuesday to help resolve food supply problems spreading worldwide, in large part due to Russia's invasion of major agricultural supplier Ukraine, a US official said.

"The G7 will commit to contribute up to $5 billion to address global food security, over half of which will come from the United States," the senior official told reporters.

More details to follow.

