GCash experiences outage, users unable to access app

MANILA - GCash said its services were unavailable on Monday, as some users said they were unable to access the app.

GCash acknowledged the service outage at around 2 p.m. on its official Facebook page but did not give an explanation about the service interruption.

"We are working hard to restore our services and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.

GCash is the most widely used e-wallet in the country, booking over P1-trillion in transactions last year as the pandemic pushed Filipinos to adopt electronic payments amid COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

