Spain's BlueFloat Energy to build 4 offshore wind farms

One of BlueFloat Energy's offshore wind facilities. Handout

MANILA — Madrid-based BlueFloat Energy announced its entry to the Philippines in June with an initial commitment to develop 4 offshore wind projects.

BlueFloat Energy made the announcement just recently despite being in the country and studying the project sites for over 18 months since the end of 2021, its Country Manager Raymund Pascual told ABS-CBN News.

Pascual said the company has secured 4 Wind Energy Service Contracts (WESCs) for floating wind projects in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, South Luzon and Southern Mindoro to build a cumulative capacity of 7.6 GW.

According to the World Bank, the Philippines has 178 GW of potential wind resources.

"Last year, the World Bank made a report about the offshore wind opportunity in the Philippines 178 GW, in fact the World Bank report mentioned six sites but for us, we only selected four.... it’s a combination of business decisions at the same time we see that it's ripe for development," he said.

The sites were among the 6 identified by the World Bank under its offshore wind technical potential study, Pascual shared.

Using offshore wind technology yields better results, he said.

"If you go far into the sea and if you set up turbines that are older you get better harvest of wind energy,” he said.

ENERGY, ECONOMIC BENEFITS

Although Pascual did not disclose the company's initial investment amount, he said “it requires about $4 to $5 million per MW."

The entire process, before a floating facility can be fired up can also take almost 10 years, from development to activation, since it undergoes rigorous risk assessment and other studies prior to the actual construction, he said.

Building floating facilities also costs more than those wind facilities built on land.

Pascual said BlueFloat Energy's technology could help the Department of Energy's (DOE) goal of increasing the renewable energy share in the total power mix to 35 percent by 2030 and by 50 percent by 2040.

Aside from supporting the country's renewable energy goals, the company could help reduce the prices of electricity in the market by contributing significantly to the grid, which would eventually lead to more foreign direct investments due to lower operational costs.

“We want to industrialize the Philippines… our goal is to accelerate our development,” he said.

Pascual also sees jobs generated from the development of offshore wind facilities since they should be built not far away from the actual site.

“Jobs are going to be generated here and there when you do that may trickle into the economy then when it's already operational you also maintain people who will operate and maintain the same,” he said.

BlueFloat currently has a footprint in 10 countries and 11 markets with a total cumulative capacity of 32.4 GW.

When asked about the country's renewable energy and foreign investment regulation, Pascual said “The Philippines have one of the better policies and regulations in the region as far as policies are concerned.”

RELATED VIDEO