Consortium says NAIA rehab 'very high value deal' for govt

MANILA - A member of the consortium seeking to upgrade the facilities of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport said the group plans to spend around P268 billion over a 25-year period on the airport, which in turn will generate over P800 billion in “economic value” for the country.

Cezar Consing, president and CEO of Ayala Corp, said if the government accepts the group’s proposal, an initial P57 billion will immediately go to the state, which can be used to plug the country’s budget gap.

Consing said the Manila International Airport Consortium (MIAC) will also spend another P57 billion in the first 5 years of their proposed 25-year concession, and another P154 billion thereafter, for a total of P268 billion.

Aside from this the government will also get an estimated P280 billion from its share in the revenues and taxes from the airport. There will also be P258 billion in value from passenger comfort, aircraft decongestion, and tourism, Consing said.

“I hope they look at our unsolicited proposal because it is a very high value proposal,” Consing said.

NAIA currently has a capacity of 31 million passengers per year, which MIAC said can be increased to 70 million during its 25-year concession.

MIAC is composed of Aboitiz InfraCapital, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, Asia's Emerging Dragon Corporation, Alliance Global – Infracorp Development, Filinvest Development Corporation, and JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corporation. Another member of MIAC is Global Infrastructure Partners, which invests in infrastructure and operates airports around the world.

Two earlier proposals to upgrade NAIA were previously rejected by the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.