Ban on poultry from Belgium lifted after bird flu clearance

Poultry products sold at local wet markets. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the temporary ban on the importation of poultry products from Belgium.

This was after the European country was declared free from H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

“Based on the official self-declaration report of Belgium in the [WOAH], and the supporting documents submitted by Belgium's Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain, all the fourteen HPAI reported events has ended with resolved status and no additional outbreaks,” the DA said in its memorandum issued last June 23.

It was signed by Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

“Based on the evaluation of the [DA], the risk of contamination from importing live poultry, poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen is negligible,” the agency added.

Atty. Elias Inciong of the United Broiler Raisers Association also said that as long as the reasons for lifting the ban has been duly verified, “there is no concern” on their part.

