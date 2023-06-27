ACEN completes first phase of Vietnam solar business acquisition

MANILA — ACEN Corp said on Tuesday its subsidiary ACEN Vietnam Investments Pte Ltd signed the shareholders' agreement and other definitive deals for the acquisition of Super Energy Corp's Public Company Limited's solar power business in Vietnam.

This followed the share purchase deal signed by the 2 companies in 2022, ACEN told the stock exchange.

SUPER owns and operates 837MW of solar projects in Vietnam through Solar NT. After the deal, ACEN will acquire 49 percent ownership of Solar NT through a phased acquisition. Closure of the first phase of the transaction has just been completed, ACEN said.

Ayala Corp's energy arm said the rest of the phases are expected to be completed within the year with a total consideration estimated at $165 million.

"The partnership with SUPER marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration as we will continue to look for new opportunities to grow our portfolio and jointly develop renewable energy projects across ASEAN," ACEN International CEO Platrice Clausse said.

ACEN said the investment would bring its Vietnam-Lao PDR portfolio to approximately 1,200 MW in attributable renewables capacity.

