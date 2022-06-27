MANILA - The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp on Monday said the majority of the reported P2.328 billion in uncollected taxes from the offshore gaming industry was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, PAGCOR said it continued to impose the minimum guaranteed fee (MGF) on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) even during the lockdowns and even after the restrictions were lifted, but firms were still unable to operate.

All operators were shut in March 21, 2020.

Out of the total P1.512 billion, is "attributable to the recent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, PAGCOR said.

Under the Bayanihan Act, the procedures on the forfeiture of performance bonds and cancellation of licenses were temporarily suspended.

"Despite such remedial measures, most POGOs were no longer able to open since the start of the pandemic, which consequentially resulted in the accrual of uncollected bills," PAGCOR said.

It said it has been observing proper procedures for the collection of outstanding receivables.

"PAGCOR is set on employing all legal means for its collection," it said.

Meanwhile, P815.902 out of the total uncollected bills underwent protest but have been resolved. PAGCOR said investigations showed that there was no link between the undeclared websites illegally operating and the concerned POGOs.