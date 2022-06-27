MANILA - GCash on Monday revealed it was working on new services including crypto products, travel insurance, and even pet insurance for cats, among others.

The Ayala-led fintech earlier launched pet insurance catering to dog owners, but the service will soon be available for felines.

With Pet Insure under the GInsure marketplace, pets can get up to P100,000 medical reimbursement, burial assistance, or owner's liability or owner's protection when legal liabilities are incurred due to a pet's action, said GCash Head of New Business Neil Trinidad.

"With GInsure, we really aim to make insurance relevant to Filipinos and the only way we can build relevance is by being relevant to their evolving lifestyles and needs," he said.

Trinidad said the insurance product will be available to other pets as well.

"We have a plan to roll it out, also to cats, with our current partner," Trinidad said.

He noted that interest in pet insurance was "really strong."

"In fact, it is getting quite a lot of social media interest."

Users interested to purchase pet insurance, which is available for as low as P650, can visit the app's GInsure marketplace.

MORE PRODUCTS COMING SOON

Aside from pet insurance, Trinidad revealed that GCash is also planning to launch travel insurance, as well as fire insurance for homes.

He said crypto products are also coming soon.

"We are working on our crypto product. We do see that there's a lot of interest in cryptocurrency...more than 50 percent consider buying crypto. So we do have crypto products that will be available very soon," Trinidad said.

GCash said it now has over 60 million registered users nationwide as of May.

