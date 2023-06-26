Globe renews call for SIM registration as deadline looms

MANILA — Globe users must register their SIM cards to enjoy continued access to mobile and data services as well as enhanced cybersecurity, the telco said on Monday, with only 30 days before the extended deadline.

The government has set the deadline for the mandatory SIM registration under RA 11934 to July 25.

Users who fail to register within the deadline may lose their load and promo registrations by July 31 or their SIMs might be deactivated, Globe.



"We strongly encourage all our subscribers who have yet to register their SIMs to do so before the July 25 deadline. Government has already given ample extension from the original deadline. We hope they finally comply,” Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.



“We reiterate that registering your SIMs will provide an added layer of protection against text scams and other forms of fraud. Registering your SIMs will be for your own benefit, and we’ve made it convenient to complete this step whether online or on site,” said Cu.

As of June 25, 53.85 percent of the total Globe mobile customer base have registered.

Those who want to register must do so using the official site or the GlobeOne app or the GCash app for those who have fully-verified e-wallet accounts. [OFFICIAL SITE https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg]



In-person assistance is also available in Globe Stores and EasyHubs nationwide, Globe said.

