Business Mentor: Build a strong business and prevent bankruptcy

If you have poor financial literacy, it can be a disaster for your business. You should extremely be diligent in not taking huge risks that could hamper the growth of your business.

Ensure that your finances remain intact by following these tips.

1. Start with a good business plan. This guides you on which steps to take according to a timeline that you set. There may be times when an idea comes up and you want to include it into the plan, but if you don’t know what this addition will result to, it could ruin your entire plan.

2. Deal with the right people and know their ability to pay their obligations. While your aim is to get as many clients as you possibly can, always expect the worst to happen. Not all of these clients may be able to pay on time, and some may not even pay at all.

3. Prioritize all obligations. If you took a loan, make sure that you religiously pay on time. Imagine how much it would cost you if you missed your payments for months--the interest incurred could become even higher than the principal amount.

4. Invest in software that can help you manage the business. There are apps that can automate certain functions that include inventory management. This way, you can easily track down all your products with just a few clicks.

5. Spend according to your means and never overspend. Some entrepreneurs who feel that they have succeeded tend to spend excessively on their personal purchases. Although the business is yours, you should learn to just take a certain percentage from your monthly sales and use it for your personal expenses rather than just taking any amount at any time. Remember that you have monthly overhead expenses which you deal with and that should always be covered first prior to using the money on other things.

6. Create a network that can help your business. Know people who can help you achieve your goals for the business, particularly lenders. Keeping a good relationship with these people assures you that when you need additional funding, there will be people willing to help you out. Prove to them that you deserve the help you need and that your business is not going south.

7. Ask your vendors if they can agree on a consignment basis. If you own a grocery store, instead of your usual dealings of paying your order in cash, ask your suppliers if they are willing to have the payment deferred until the goods are actually sold.

8. Create additional, short-term cash flow. It wouldn’t hurt if you find other means to generate more revenue for the business for as long as this has been carefully thought out. For example, offer delivery if you can. This lets your products reach your customers even if they could not drop by your shop.

9. Create a retirement plan. You should start thinking of who will succeed you in the business. Let it be that legacy your children will be proud of. Know which among your children is the best candidate to take over the business, who can make the business grow even more.

Jumping into the entrepreneurial game is such a huge leap. Therefore, use the opportunity wisely.

---------------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

