UK watchdog opens formal probe into Amazon, Google over fake reviews

Reuters

Posted at Jun 25 2021 02:47 PM

A delivery worker carries an Amazon package to deliver it to a customer at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, March 17, 2021. Amit Dave, Reuters/File Photo

Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it had opened a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google over concerns that the tech giants were not doing enough to prevent and deter fake reviews.

More details to follow.

