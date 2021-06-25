Globe taps Canadian firm to boost fight vs online child abuse

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Friday said it has partnered with the Canadian Center for Child Protection to boost its fight against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children or OSAEC.

In a statement, Globe said it has engaged the services of C3P, a Canadian charity focused on the safety of children and the prevention of online child abuse through programs, services and resources.

Globe said it would acquire a list of harmful sites from C3P's Project Arachnid which would be uploaded to its current network infrastructure for blocking.

“Globe has carved out several initiatives that not only aid in OSAEC reporting and education but also advocate responsible online behavior and overall online wellness. We are committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation," said Globe General Counsel Froilan Castelo.

The Ayala-led telco had launched a Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) in 2016 to fight cyberbullying, protect identity online and to promote overall online responsibility, it said.

Its cyber wellness program has recently been integrated to the country's K-to-12 program which has been made accessible to over 4,000 schools, 115,000 teachers and 1.9 million students, Globe said, adding that it had also partnered with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to promote digital responsibility.

Its rival PLDT Inc, with its wireless arm Smart Communications, earlier said it was working with UK-based Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) to block child abuse materials online.

