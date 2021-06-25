BSP lauds PNoys contributions to financial inclusion, economic growth

President Benigno S. Aquino III delivers his speech during the Meeting with the Filipino Community in Rome at the Leptis Magna I & II Function Room of the Ergife Palace Hotel for his Official Visit to the Italian Republic on December 3, 2015. Joseph Vidal, Malacañang Photo Bureau/File

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday conveyed its sympathies to the family of former President Benigno Aquino III a day after his death while commending his economic legacy.

In a statement, the BSP said Aquino "lived a life of service to the country."

Aquino, who died in his sleep on June 24, served as a congressman in 1998, was elected to the Senate in 2007 and then rose to the presidency in 2010 shortly after the death of his mother former President Corazon Aquino.

"He led the nation through six years of sustained growth that helped uplift the lives of the Filipino people," the BSP said.

"The BSP deeply appreciates President Aquino's support for the BSP's mandates and advocacies, especially in ensuring a stronger and more capitalized central bank," it added.

Aside from his historic move to assert the country's sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea against China's claim, the former president will be remembered as the leader who helped bring the country's first investment-grade rating in 2013.

Aquino, in 2016, also signed a law institutionalizing the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee tasked to implement the government's national strategy for financial inclusion, the central bank said.

Business groups have also praised the former chief executive for his pro-people policies and good governance.

