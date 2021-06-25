PH books $417-M net inflows of hot money in May: BSP

MANILA - The Philippines booked $417 million in net inflows of foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) or "hot money" in May, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday.

The BSP said there were $1.46 billion gross inflows and $1.04 billion gross outflows of hot money registered with the central bank for the month.



"This is a reversal from the net outflows of $374 million recorded in April 2021," the BSP said.

FPIs are sometimes referred to as hot money over the ease with which they enter and exit an economy.

The $1.5 billion registered investments for May reflected a 124 percent increase compared to the $651 million recorded in April 2021, the BSP said.

About 67.9 percent of investments registered were in PSE-listed securities while the remaining 32.1 percent went to investments in peso-denominated government securities.

