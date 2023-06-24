Business Mentor: Do you need to get a partner?

Starting a business is a significant undertaking that requires an enormous amount of time, effort, and resources. In many cases, finding the right business partner can help you spread the workload, share the financial burden, and offer valuable expertise to help your business grow. But is getting a business partner right for you? Here are some things to consider.

1. Skills and Experience: Having a business partner brings a range of skills and experiences that you might need.

2. Finances: You can share expenses with a partner or co-founder. Sharing the cost can be an excellent strategy for those who want to start a business but need more funds. Pooling financial resources can also help you expand more quickly as the company grows.

3. Sharing Responsibilities: Running a business is time-consuming, particularly in the beginning stages. Sharing responsibilities, such as operations, marketing, sales, and finance, can help reduce the workload and distractions.

4. Creative Synergy: In many cases, getting a business partner can help you create new ideas and stimulate creativity. With different backgrounds and perspectives, new ideas are constantly being brought to the table, which can lead to innovation.

Finding the right business partner can ensure business growth. But you will need someone who shares your values and vision for the company's future. It is also necessary to ensure mutual trust, respect, and loyalty in the partnership.

Now let's look at some of the potential challenges that may arise when getting a business partner.

1. Differences in Vision and Goals: Even if you have a strong relationship with your partner, differences in views may affect the company's direction. Navigating changes can be complex, with strongly divergent viewpoints.

2. Conflicting Opinions and Roles: If partners have different views on how the business should operate or who should manage various elements of the company, conflicts may arise. These disagreements can be time-consuming and may result in a loss of productivity.

3. Control and Power: Decisions relating to the company are typically made by the partners as a unit. However, if the power dynamic is lopsided, with one partner having more power than the other, this can lead to an uneven distribution of control over the company.

4. Personal Relationships: Personal relationships with business partners can sometimes cause conflicts that may negatively affect the company. Keeping a professional relationship when working together is essential, putting the company's interest first before anything else.

Depending on the circumstances, getting a business partner can be beneficial or problematic. Before choosing a partner, ensure both parties share the same vision and are committed to seeing the company succeed. Evaluate each other's skills and expertise to complement each other's strengths. Finally, establish a clear communication and decision-making process to mitigate any potential issues that may arise. With the right partner, a business can succeed.

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Armando Bartolome

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.gmb.ph

