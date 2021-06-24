Business groups mourn death of 'pro-people' Benigno Aquino III

President Benigno S. Aquino III attends to his last paper works inside the Private Office in Malacanang. June 30, 2016. Gil Nartea, Malacañang Photo Bureau/File

MANILA - Former President Benigno Aquino III will be remembered well in history due to his pro-people policies, an official of the Makati Business Club said Thursday as the group expressed grief over his death.

Aquino, 61, died on Thursday.

"History will judge President Aquino well because he combined pro-people social policies — modernizing education, expanding cash transfers, for example — with relatively clean government," MBC executive director Coco Alcuaz said in a statement.

"We join the nation -- including many in the business community, who knew him, served with him, or called him friend -- in their sorrow, prayers, and rededication to the people and his legacy...We pray for President Aquino, send our condolences to the family, and thank them for his and their service to the people and democracy," he said.

Aquino's policies meant taxes were used for public services and infrastructure. His leadership has also enticed foreign and local businesses "to make job-creating investments," Alcuaz said.

The Philippine economy grew steadily during Aquino's term from 2010 to 2016, with the country's GDP growth even hitting 7.6 percent in 2010, and 7.2 percent in 2013.

When Aquino left office in 2016, the economy had a growth rate of 6.9 percent.

The country's growth rate has dipped since to 6.7 percent in 2017, 6.2 percent in 2018, and 6 percent in 2019. It posted the worst post-war contraction of 9.6 percent in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

