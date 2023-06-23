President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presides during a full Cabinet meeting in Malacañang Palace on Thursday, June 22, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has approved a P5.768-trillion proposed spending plan for next year, which the administration hoped to submit to Congress for approval "weeks" after his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July, the budget department said on Friday.

The 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) recently approved by Marcos and his Cabinet is equivalent to 21.8 percent of the gross domestic product and is 9.5 percent higher than this year's P5.268 trillion budget, the agency said.

The proposed budget hopes to sustain economic growth by "prioritizing shovel-ready investments in infrastructure projects, investments in human capital development, and sustainable agriculture and food security, among others,” Budget Secretary Pangandaman said.

She also described the budget proposal as an "indispensable step towards the overarching goal to attain upper-middle-income status."

“Due to the limited fiscal space, we optimized the allocation of resources by ensuring that the [programs, activities and projects] that will be budgeted are implementation-ready, and must be delivered and executed on time," Pangandaman said.

"We also referred to the agencies’ respective absorptive capacity, as we considered that a low budget utilization rate may reflect the agency's limited capacity to utilize additional funds,” she said.

The NEP will be sent to Congress "a few weeks" after Marcos Jr.'s second SONA on July 24.

Under the constitution, the spending plan should be submitted to Congress within 30 days after the SONA.

