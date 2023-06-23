President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appoints Eli Remolona as the new BSP Governor. Photo: BSP

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Monetary Board member Eli Remolona as the new Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor, the Presidential Communications Office said on Friday.

Remolona will replace outgoing central bank chief Felipe Medalla.

In a statement, the PCO said Remolona has extensive central banking experience, having worked for 14 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and 19 years at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Prior to joining the BSP, he served as an independent director of the Bank of the Philippine Islands. He was also a Professor of Finance and the Director of Central Banking at the Asia School of Business in Kuala Lumpur.

He also taught at Williams College, Columbia University, New York University and the School of Economics of the University of the Philippines, the PCO said.

Remolona received his PhD in Economics from Standford University and a bachelor's degree in Economics Honors from the Ateneo de Manila University.