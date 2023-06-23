ePLDT President and CEO Victor S. Genuino delivers his key note presentation at the W.Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023. Photo: ePLDT's Facebook Page

MANILA — PLDT Inc said on Friday its ICT subsidiary ePLDT had plans to boost its data center market capacity by building its 12th facility.

The move will enhance digital innovation and increase the regional competitiveness of the country, ePLDT President & CEO Victor Genuino said.

“We want to be able to help the Philippines be the next hyperscaler hub of Asia while continuing to support the digital transformation journey of different sectors locally. That’s why we’ve been investing heavily in our ecosystem to ensure that our data centers will be a crucial enabler of the country’s digital economy,” he said.



The company said the 12th data center would have a power capacity of at least 100MW.

“Historically, data centers have played a silent yet fundamental role in the digital agenda, most especially in the Philippines. But things are changing now. Governments and enterprises are now seeing the integral role that this industry takes on to secure our digital future,” Genuino said.

Genuino said ePLTD's 11th data center in VITRO Sta. Rosa is already receiving colocation requests from hyperscalers, banks, BPOs and the national government, among others.

VITRO Sta. Rosa would be the country's largest and most advanced data center, ePLDT said, with a total power capacity of 50MW. Upon completion of the 11th and 12th data centers, ePLDT said its power capacity would increase to around 200MW.

