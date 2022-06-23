MANILA - The Philippine peso further weakened against the US dollar closing at P54.7 on Thursday, according to the website of the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

Thursday's close is lower than the P54.47 the previous day.

But Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila said the year-to-date peso average, which is at P51.98, remains consistent with the Development and Budget Coordination Committee's (DBCC) assumption of P51 to P53 to $1 for the year.

"The recent weakening of the peso, among the other currencies in the region, is consistent with [the] more aggressive tightening of developed economies, particularly the US Fed," Dakila said.

Meanwhile, Philippine shares declined for the third straight day with the PSE Index dipping to the 6,065,23 level after shedding 102.77 points or 1.67 percent.

Some analysts attributed the decline to global recession fears.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a Senate Banking Committee hearing that a recession in the United States is "certainly a possibility."

"We feel that if pressures still persist we can see the market back to as low as 5,500 for the year. Hopefully, by year’s end we’ll see it come back to around 6,000 to 6,100," PNB Securities president Manny Lisbona told ANC.

The market closed before the central bank announced another 25-basis point interest rate hike to temper inflation.

“I think it’s really more of the anticipation of today’s decision of the BSP,” Lisbona said.

A relief rally is possible on Friday but there’s still some downward pressure, he added.

The BSP forecasts inflation to remain elevated and above the government's target range of 2 to 4 percent for the rest of 2022 and 2023 before easing back into target in 2024.