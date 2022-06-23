MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday hiked its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points to temper inflation.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno made the announcement in a virtual briefing, which would be his last before he moves to the Department of Finance.

The 25 bps hike brought the overnight reverse repurchase rate, used by banks to price loans, to 2.5 percent.

The rate hike was in line with the expectations of some analysts who said the BSP needed to keep pace with other central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively tightening monetary policy in the face of rising inflation.

Inflation soared to 5.4 percent in May and is likely to remain elevated for the rest of the year, as the Ukraine war pushes up prices of crude oil and other commodities.

Incoming BSP Governor and incumbent Monetary Board member Felipe Medalla said more adjustments will be made in the second half of the year and in 2023 "if needed."

More details to follow.