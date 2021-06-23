When should you give your teenager a credit card?



Is it even a good idea to give a credit card to your kids? Of course, as long as you guide them into using it properly. Hindi rin biro mabaon sa utang because of unpaid credit card bills, pero chance mo na rin ito to introduce them to the wonderful world of personal finance. Alamin kung kailan mo dapat bigyan ng credit card ang teenager mo sa guide na ito.



