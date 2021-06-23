Nokia working with PH firms for 5G rollout, eyes hiring more local talent

A cyclist rides past a Nokia logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. Yves Herman, Reuters/File Photo

MANILA - Nokia is working with top local technology and telecommunications firms to hasten the Philippines' digital transformation and elevate the country's 5G connectivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its new country head Carlos Reyes said Wednesday.

Nokia has “decades of experiences" that it can bring to the country in terms of elevating 5G applications and the entire ecosystem, Reyes told reporters in a virtual briefing.

The company said it has 20 commercial deals in the Asia Pacific and Japan. In the Philippines, it has deals with Globe Telecom and DITO Telecommunity to expand the delivery of 5G services nationwide.

Reyes said the company is also "collaborating" with PLDT and Smart on enterprise-specific internet of things as well as other related services with pure fiber provider Converge ICT. [SMART https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/03/12/19/pldt-taps-nokia-for-5g-development]

"In the pandemic, we have seen industries like e-commerce have raised their growth in an impressive way, that is going to continue happening I the following years," Reyes said.

"I am really positive in the Philippines in potential in technology. We are here for them to help them. Nokia Philippines’ vision is to help our supplier and customers to develop networks and solutions in the best way possible," he added.

5G networks offer not just faster connectivity but also enable users to experience applications such as VR, AR as well as powering key features of smart cities.

With more projects, Reyes said they aim to expand and hire more talent in the Philippines depending on the "size of the project."

5G connectivity will also be a "game-changer" for different local industries, Nokia said.

It will help organizations tap new levels of reliability, security, multi-user capacity performance, and mobility needed for them to make the best utility out of Industry 4.0 technologies and applications, Nokia said.

Enterprises with an advanced level of 5G adoption are growing faster than their peers with a net +10 increase in productivity despite the pandemic, Nokia said citing the 5G Readiness Report by Nokia Bell Labs.

