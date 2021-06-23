Lenovo updates laptop lineup as PC sales continue surging

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

MANILA - Lenovo announced on Wednesday new business laptops, Chromebooks and tablets as it takes part in this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Lenovo is one of the few companies launching several products this year at MWC, which used to be one of the biggest annual tech events worldwide but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

MWC this year will run from June 28 to July 1, but with the pandemic still not completely under control, many of the biggest names in tech reportedly opted out of physically participating in the event in Barcelona.

In a pre-MWC briefing, Lenovo, the world’s largest PC vendor, unveiled its updated line of ThinkPads which come in both Intel and AMD processors.

Targeting business users and professionals, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 features Intel’s 11th gen Core i9 processor with up to 64GB of RAM and an optional 5G connection.

Lenovo is also introducing the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and L13 Yoga Gen 2 powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile processors. The Yoga series is Lenovo’s more consumer-centric line of laptops, which can be folded into a tablet-like form factor.

The PC maker has also updated its line of lightweight and more affordable IdeaPad Chromebooks which are more geared for students and other users who are more accustomed to working on the cloud.

Lenovo’s profits rose 512 percent in the fourth quarter, as more consumers working and studying from home powered demand for the world's biggest maker of personal computers.

Industry tracker Gartner reported last April that worldwide PC shipment surged 32 percent in the first quarter of 2021, totaling 69.9 million units--the fastest year-over-year growth since Gartner began tracking the PC market in 2000.

PC sales had been flat or declining for several years grew 4.8 percent last year, or 275 million units, the highest growth in ten years.

