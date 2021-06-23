Krispy Kreme eyes near $4 billion valuation in US IPO
Reuters
Posted at Jun 23 2021 08:16 AM
Krispy Kreme Inc is targeting a valuation of nearly $4 billion in a US initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, as the donut chain aims a return to the stock market to capitalize on the record capital markets activity.
More details to follow.
