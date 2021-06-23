GrabMart inks deal with SM Markets for grocery delivery

A food delivery rider traverses Jones Bridge going to Lawton on Friday, March 27, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - GrabMart has partnered with SM Markets to offer delivery of groceries and other essential items within an hour, Grab Philippines said Wednesday.

Consumers can now place orders from select SM Markets, including SM Supermarket, Hypermarket, and Savemore through the app and receive their items at home in an hour, Grab said in a statement.

The service became available for shoppers in Metro Manila and Cebu on June 21.

Shoppers can use GrabMart to order fresh and frozen produce, groceries, home care products, personal care essentials and more in SM stores, the platform said.

"As we continue to manage the pandemic situation, we hope that the addition of SM Markets to GrabMart will encourage more people to adopt online shopping,” said Grab Philippines Head of Deliveries Anton Bautista.

SM and Grab will also provide discounts, shopping vouchers and free parking to mall-goers until June 30, Grab said. GrabPay users can also top up their accounts at SM Supermalls.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted online delivery sales since Filipinos seeking to lessen the chance of infection turned to delivery apps for their essential needs.

