Globe says suspect behind illegal modem rebranding 'arrested'

MANILA - A man engaged in the illegal rebranding and tampering og Globe At Home modems was "arrested" by the police in Cavite for violation of the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998, Globe Telecom said Wednesday.

Investigation showed that the suspect was caught illegally selling "openline DITO modems" on various Facebook community groups," the telco said in a statement.

Globe Telecom earlier warned consumers against illegally rebranded Globe At Home modems being sold as DITO Telecommunity Devices.

Globe, together with the police "seized a unit of Globe At Home Tozed S10g modem rebranded with DITO stickers" from a 33-year old suspect in a sting operation in Pala-Pala, Brgy. Sampaloc Dasmarinas Cavite," the telco said.

Globe said it is currently the only authorized distributor of the Tozed S10G modems in the Philippines.

"The telco is taking the necessary steps in ensuring that its customers are well-protected from illegal activities concerning its products and devices," it said.

Globe said consumers could report "suspicious" activities to the Department of Trade and Industry.

DITO earlier said it does not have modem devices in the market yet. It has also warned users against the use of unofficial pocket WiFis.

