Cebu Pacific says 31 percent of line pilots, crew vaccinated

MANILA - At least 31 percent of Cebu Pacific's line pilots and crew have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the carrier said Wednesday.

Vaccinating aviation frontliners is part of reinvigorating the air transport segment which was badly hit by the pandemic, the airline said.

"CEB has been actively working with the local government of Pasay to vaccinate its employees under the A4 category," the airline said in a statement.

Aside from its vaccination drive, the country's largest carrier said it has transported over 1.5 million COVID-19 jabs to 15 key domestic provinces since March 2021.

"We are happy to have reached another milestone in such a short period of time, which reflects significant progress in the Philippines’ vaccine distribution efforts outside NCR. We are keen to keep supporting our government through the safe and timely distribution of life-saving vaccines from abroad and across our Philippine network,” said Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Alex Reyes.

It has also brought home some 6 million vaccine doses from China.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is also helping to distribute vaccines nationwide to support the government's vaccination plan. The Philippines aims to inoculate 50 to 70 million this year to achieve herd immunity.

