MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday said it has yet to receive any fare hike petition from taxi operators, contrary to their claim.

LTFRB Executive Director Kristina Cassion said they are "bothered" that taxis have allegedly claimed such even if their office has yet to get any formal petition from taxi groups.

"And iyong sa taxi po, medyo doon lang kami nababahala kasi they’ve been saying na, una, sinabi nila na noong March pa ay may petisyon na sila for fare hike pero tini-trace po natin sa ating mga units dito, sa Legal natin, wala naman po kaming natatanggap," said Cassion in a televised briefing.

(We are bothered because they have been saying that they filed a petition as early as March but we are tracing in our Legal department -- we have yet to receive anything.)

"May lumalabas na balita na maghahain pa lang daw po sila ng petisyon pero iyong sinasabi po nila ay nananawagan po sila, but until now po ay wala po tayong opisyal na natatanggap galing sa taxi operators," she added.

(There were news that they will file a petition but they said they were only appealing. Until now, we have yet to receive any official appeal from our taxi operators.)

Taxi groups last week appealed for a P20 provisional fare increase in their flagdown rate amid rising oil prices.

But Cassion said they cannot take any action "without any petitions for fare hike" from taxis.

"We are a quasi-judicial body, so kailangan may ihain muna silang petisyon bago tayo umaksiyon sa Board natin."

(They need to file a petition first before our Board gets to decide on anything.)

Diesel, gas, and kerosene prices have increased this week as the world grapples with the consequences of a tight petroleum supply amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The cost of diesel has gone up P3.10 per liter starting this Tuesday, while kerosene prices also increased by P1.70.

Diesel prices have increased by over P13 in the past 3 weeks; the cost of diesel went up by P4.30 last week.