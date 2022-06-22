MANILA - Business tycoon Lance Gokongwei and former Grab Philippines president Brian Cu on Wednesday launched an app called "Supah" which offers to deliver groceries in just 15 minutes.

Customers get a voucher if the delivery takes longer than 15 minutes.

Supah is a division of SariSuki where Gokongwei is a board member.

SariSuki CEO Brian Cu said the market is evolving and many prefer to shop online and get their products in an instant.

"The world is shifting. [In] China 10 to 15 percent of purchases [are] happening online. There's a lot more data that you can extract from online purchases. A lot more efficiencies you can build using that data across the supply chain," Cu said.

Gokongwei, whose business empire includes Robinsons Malls, Cebu Pacific and more, said they are looking at expanding their investments in e-commerce businesses like Supah.

"We've seen dramatic changes already in customer behavior. You're seeing this in practically all non-essential categories- appliances and the like, phones. I think 30-40 percent of the sales are probably done through Shopee, Lazada and the like," Gokongwei said.

The service is initially available in Makati, BGC, Taguig, Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Binondo, New Manila and Timog in Quezon City.

Cu said that during their pilot test, they managed to deliver in less than 15 minutes 99 percent of the time.

He said he is confident they can add more areas as people's habits are shifting. But he admits they will only be there to complement the physical store of groceries.

"We don't intend to be a supermarket. We don't intend to replace the supermarket. We are there to help function alongside the supermarket," said Cu.

The company said it also gets products directly from farmers and suppliers, avoiding traders and middlemen. This makes prices more affordable or at par with supermarkets.

Delivery fee is also fixed at P39 starting July. The company said it is offering free delivery this month.



