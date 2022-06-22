GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon during the London Tech Week. Rose Eclarinal, ABS-CBN News Europe

LONDON — From the exciting next generation of tech innovations, fintech and the metaverse, to green NFTs, London Tech Week had them covered in the recently-concluded gathering of industry chiefs, corporate leaders, investors and governments, in the biggest technology festival in Europe.

With some 300 events, held across the UK capital and most of the main events at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, the participation of GCash, one of the Philippines' pioneering fintech companies, was considered a milestone.

The only Philippine-grown company in the festival, GCash, with its President and CEO Martha Sazon, shared in the UK-APAC Partnership Fintech Panel how its products and services championed financial inclusion in a developing country like the Philippines.

“It’s a way for us to educate the world about the Philippines and inspire them about our successes in the Philippines and how they could succeed in the Philippines if they could invest and partner with different companies there, and the tech industry in the Philippine is actually thriving," Sazon told ABS-CBN News.

Sazon said some highlights in the company’s Tech Week participation included a Women’s Leaders Meet with UK Secretary of State Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Nadine Dorries; meeting with HM Trade Commissioner for APAC Natalie Black and Minister for Investment Lord Grimstone; and an invitation at 10 Downing Street.

“They wanted to know more about the Philippines, they wanted to know more about GCash and know more about the tech space in our country,“ she explained.

“It was proud moment for me and for GCash, to be there and to be listened to by the closest adviser of the Prime Minister,” she said, following the meeting at 10 Downing Street, which is the official residence and office of the British Prime Minister.

SERVING OFWs

Sazon said the fintech company has also seen how the OFWs have started to embrace its services, mainly for their families in the Philippines, using it for shopping, paying bills, and collecting rental income, among others.

“Our dream is to serve the Filipinos around the world, wherever they are,” said Sazon.

She said the company is bringing OFWs closer to home by eliminating the “middle man” and giving them better control of their money. For example, they could use the app for shopping online or paying bills, hence, making them feel more connected with their loved ones.

“I think it’s enhancing the connectivity, the bond. Normally, when you go abroad, you kind of lose that everyday interaction. But this one, hopes to help bridge the bond and the relationship by making OFWs part of the everyday life again,” she said.

PREFERRED PAYMENT MODE

GCash’s user base has tripled during the pandemic. The company has some 60 million users in the Philippines, including the unserved and the unbanked or those who cannot secure bank accounts because of tedious requirements.

The behavior for payment and using cash have also shifted, especially during the pandemic, which was instrumental in the market penetration of GCash.

But even with its unprecedented growth during the on-again, off-again lockdowns, Sazon sees more opportunities for growth in the coming years because the company is “obsessed about knowing the customers and how to serve them”.

“We are focused more now on the unserved and the underserved, these are unbanked and the underbanked — the people in the rural area, the people in the provinces or those without documents,” Sazon said.

Asked what could be gleaned from the success of GCash, Sazon said companies have to earn the trust of consumers and should be able to help them in their everyday life.

