Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific airplanes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on April 16, 2018. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - As jet fuel prices soar, air travelers will have to brace for higher plane fares starting July.

Aviation fuel reached a high of $163 per barrel in May 2022, which is more than double the $78 per barrel in 2021.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) says that prices continued to spike in June, which warranted another increase in fuel surcharge in July.

The applicable fuel surcharge is determined based on one month's average of jet fuel MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore) prices in its peso-per-liter equivalent.

According to CAB, July rates may reach Level 11 from the current Level 7 in the fuel surcharge matrix.

Under Level 11, airlines may collect a fuel surcharge of P355 to P1,038 per passenger for a one-way domestic flight and from P1,172 to P8,714.84 for international flights originating from the Philippines. The rates depend on the distance of the flights.

For a Manila-Caticlan flight, with a distance of 200-400 kilometers, a passenger may be charged a fuel surcharge of P507. The current fuel surcharge under Level 7 for the same route is P346.

Local and foreign airlines are allowed to collect fuel surcharge rates are optional. In an SMS message, the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP) said they are waiting for CAB's announcement so that the airlines can file their respective petitions.

The group of local airlines also said they are coming up with attractive promos to encourage the public to travel amid the soaring prices.

"There is pent-up demand for domestic travel, both for business and leisure reasons, and the airlines are coming up with packages that make it attractive for the passengers to travel. This activity will help revive economic activity throughout the country and create jobs in the hospitality industry. In international travel, the travel restrictions in China, Japan, and Korea have limited bilateral traffic flows between these important North Asian markets," ACAP Chairman Bobby Lim said in a text message.

The Civil Aeronautics Board said it hopes that its maximum fuel surcharge of level 20 will not be reached as world oil prices continue to rise.

CAB said the maximum fuel surcharge level was originally set at 7.

“Mahaba-haba pa raw ang (giyera sa Ukraine at Russia) na 'yan. Baka magulat tayo ng magkaroon ng krisis, off the charts na tayo in a matter of few months. So nilagay na natin level 20, we are hoping we will not reach that point," Civil Aeronautics Board Executive Director said.

The CAB lifted the authority of domestic and foreign airlines to impose the surcharge on domestic and international flights in 2015.

But the agency also granted airlines' request to reimpose fuel surcharges in 2018 amid rising fuel prices on the global market and the weakening foreign exchange rate.

Local airlines have recorded a high volume of passengers recently, adjusting their recovery period by the end of the year from the earlier estimate of 2023.

NAIA recorded a 379 percent significant jump in domestic passenger volume and a 388 percent increase for passengers of international flights in June 2022 compared with June 2021.