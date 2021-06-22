Philippine Airlines offers lower cost for RT-PCR test

A Philippine Airlines plane is seen at the background as a man uses his phone at the arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Philippine Airlines said Tuesday COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in its partner facilities is now just P2,599 starting June 21.

In a statement, PAL said the price is "the cheapest rate with guaranteed test result in 24 hours."

Meanwhile, antigen tests remain at P700 with results in just 30 minutes, the flag carrier said.

Passengers who wish to avail of the rate should register through PAL's Passenger Profile and Health Declaration Form (PPHD) as early as 5 days before departure, it said.

Several local and international destinations require a negative RT-PCR test result for entry.

Cebu Pacific earlier said its partners have also lowered the price of their RT-PCR test for passengers.

RELATED VIDEO: